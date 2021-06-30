Double Click 728 x 90
Syra Yousuf returns to the screens after a long hiatus

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 03:19 pm
Syra Yousuf

After a long hiatus from the world of acting, Khobro actress Syra Yousuf will once again be seen showing the essence of acting in the drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Syra Yousuf shared a post on social media on her Instagram account in which she can be spotted with her fellow actresses Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yumna Zaidi and others.

 

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

According to a post shared by Yumna Zaidi, she will soon be seen in the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan aired on a private TV channel.

According to media reports, this drama serial has been created in collaboration with the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department and Six Sigma Plus on the topic of women’s rights.

The story of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ is written by playwright and novelist Umera Ahmad and the play is directed by Nadeem Baig.

Model, film and TV industry actress and former VJ Syra Yousuf was born on April 20, 1988 in Karachi. She got married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012.

The popular showbiz couple Syra and Shahroz parted ways after 8 years of marriage for unknown reasons. The former couple has a daughter named Nooreh Shahroz.

Syra Yousuf has acted in countless TV dramas, including Project Ghazi, along with several Pakistani hit films.

She had taken a break from acting for some time but is now back which has made her fans happy and eager to see what the actress has in store.

