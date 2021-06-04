What made Rabi Pirzada remember the emperor of Qawwali NFAK?

Rabi Pirzada, former singer of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, while reacting to a statement made by Malala Yousafzai regarding marriage, said that after hearing the statement, she remembered Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the emperor of Qawwali and Sufi devotional music.

Rabi Pirzada shared two photos of Malala Yousafzai on her official Twitter handle, one of which is of an innocent girl, that is, a picture from Malala’s childhood, while the other photo is of Malala’s recent Vogue photo shoot which took place in the UK.

بہن میں نے موسیقی چھوڑ دی ہے۔ مگر آپ کو دیکھ کر نصرت فتح علی خان مرحوم یاد آگئے، “کیا سے کیا ہو گیے دیکھتے دیکھتے”

ہم مسلمان گالیاں یا فسق باتیں نہیں کرتے، صرف امید کرتے ہیں اگر دین کا کلچر نہیں پسند تو دین کو ریپریسنٹ مت کریں۔ اللہ ہم سب کو ہدایت دے، کوئ مکمل نہیں #Malala pic.twitter.com/hMD8nOhMdM — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) June 3, 2021

The former singer, while sharing the photos, addressed Malala Yousafzai and said that she has given up music, but seeing Malala, she got reminded of the late legend, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and a verse by him, ‘kya se kya hogaya dekhtay dekhtay’.

The the former Pakistani actress and model further said we Muslims do not speak abusively or immorally to anyone, but we do hope that those who make negative statements about religion should not represent our religion.

Rabi Pirzada further wrote, “May Allah guide us all because none of us are complete without the teachings of religion.”

It should be noted that Malala Yousafzai’s interview was published on the website of the British fashion magazine, Vogue in which she also spoke about marriage.

According to Vogue magazine, Malala Yousafzai had said, ““I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Her views on marriage have met with mixed reactions from people. Social media users reminded Malala of her Pashtoon origin and called her out for ‘promoting western culture’. There were also many who defended her against the criticism.