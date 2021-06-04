Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

What made Rabi Pirzada remember the emperor of Qawwali NFAK?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:01 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Rabi Pirzada

Rabi Pirzada, former singer of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, while reacting to a statement made by Malala Yousafzai regarding marriage, said that after hearing the statement, she remembered Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the emperor of Qawwali and Sufi devotional music.

Rabi Pirzada shared two photos of Malala Yousafzai on her official Twitter handle, one of which is of an innocent girl, that is, a picture from Malala’s childhood, while the other photo is of Malala’s recent Vogue photo shoot which took place in the UK.

The former singer, while sharing the photos, addressed Malala Yousafzai and said that she has given up music, but seeing Malala, she got reminded of the late legend, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and a verse by him, ‘kya se kya hogaya dekhtay dekhtay’.

The the former Pakistani actress and model further said we Muslims do not speak abusively or immorally to anyone, but we do hope that those who make negative statements about religion should not represent our religion.

Rabi Pirzada further wrote, “May Allah guide us all because none of us are complete without the teachings of religion.”

It should be noted that Malala Yousafzai’s interview was published on the website of the British fashion magazine, Vogue in which she also spoke about marriage.

According to Vogue magazine, Malala Yousafzai had said, ““I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Her views on marriage have met with mixed reactions from people. Social media users reminded Malala of her Pashtoon origin and called her out for ‘promoting western culture’. There were also many who defended her against the criticism.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Sonya Hussyn Madhuri
6 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn declared Pakistan’s Madhuri Dixit

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee...
Wasim Akram
8 hours ago
Twitter wishes the ‘King of Swings,’ Wasim Akram, a happy 55th birthday

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan fast bowler celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday...
Ayaz Samoo
8 hours ago
Ayaz Samoo Aka Sajid Billa Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Pakistani showbiz industry’s actor, model, host, writer, and standup comedian Ayaz Samoo...
Ayeza Khan
9 hours ago
Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan, Pakistani actress who has recently joined TikTok, has crossed 100,000...
BTS
9 hours ago
BTS unveils blazing dance performance videos for 2021 Festa

Global singers from BTS recently unveiled the first ever look into their...
Mehar Bano
9 hours ago
What is Mehar Bano grateful to Saba Qamar for?

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano revealed during a recent interview that she was...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
9 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
11 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
22 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
43 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...