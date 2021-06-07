Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Why Does Yasir Nawaz Regret Working With Alizeh Shah?

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 01:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Yasir Nawaz Alizeh Shah

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, one of the famous and adorable showbiz couple, have recently revealed that Yasir has regretted working with the young Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah.

Both Yasir and Nisa appeared in an interview recently and revealed that Yasir felt difficulty while working with Alizeh Shah, “the chemistry building wasn’t that strong but as a director, he never had any problem with anyone”.

Yasir Nawaz then said that there were many problems and he even regretted working with Alizeh.

The director shared, “When you are in character in a drama you are supposed to keep your private life separate from it. Someone asked me to increase the episodes of the drama as it was going well but I denied saying that if episodes can be reduced then it is well and good but I cannot increase the number of episodes.”

Note that Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah have worked together as husband and wife in the drama serial “Mera Dil Mera Dushman”.

However, actor Feroze Khan shares his experience working with former co-star Alizeh Shah positively, recalling his own initial struggle in the industry, and offers words of support and encouragement for her, expressing his willingness to work with her again.

Feroze Khan Alizeh Shah

Earlier, rumours had circulated online that the young couple Alizeh Shah and Nauman Sami have parted ways.

When the couple confirmed that they are dating, the chemistry between the two was undeniable. Later, many were heartbroken to find out the actress’s relationship status.

Alizeh had also declared her relationship with Noaman Sami after she shared a picture with a caption: “Will you stay with me under the silver light of the moon?”

alizeh and Nauman

Later, the pictures and the captions of both actors had clearly suggested that they in fact dating.

Alizeh Shah praised Noaman’s dedication and acting skills in interviews but they had never openly talked about their relationship publicly.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

I May Destroy You
2 hours ago
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
4 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer
4 hours ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are loving their reunion

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making appearance in...
Neha Kakkar
5 hours ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
5 hours ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Feroze Khan
5 hours ago
Ghotki Train Incident: Feroze Khan prays for families

Ghotki Train Incident: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan prayed for the families after...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
19 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
41 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...