Alizeh Shah Displays More Snaps In Strapless Gown Despite Being Criticized

Alizeh Shah, who is under fire these days, has had enough of the trolling and hate as she responds to naysayers in an ignorant manner.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared other revealing pictures wearing a shoulderless black ball gown at the star-studded night of accolades. Alizeh Shah made a strong statement with her attire and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her gown.

“Turns out …dreams do come true,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

In the picture, the Ehd-e-Wafa starlet shared in reaction to the trolls, the actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless black gown with her newly adopted hairstyle, a pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch.

A day earlier, the actress has topped Twitter trends and many people stormed in with extreme criticism for her revealing dress and promoting vulgarity in society.

The young star has gone to another level as the internet has presented her modest version and it turned out quite hilarious.

Someone used photoshop skills to cover the actress with a scarf and full sleeves of the same colour as her outfit.

On the other hand, Not alone Alizeh, but other showbiz stars like Ayesha Omar, Sadaf Kanwal, Mashal Khan and Nausheen Shah are also in the headlines for rocking their revealing outfits.

She not only acts but also models. Alizeh was given an award for best performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’ while Alizeh’s performance in the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ was also well received by audiences.

The young star rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly personality.