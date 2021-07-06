Britney Spears manager Larry Resigns, said star is considering retirement

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, has resigned. After accusing him of “abuse,” he claimed the pop artist is “thinking retirement.”

Larry broke the news to Britney’s co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery on Monday, according to Deadline.

He wrote: “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

Larry added: “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

After stating the letter was his “formal resignation,” he concluded: “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Larry has worked as Britney’s main manager since the early years of her career, which began in the mid-1990s.

Beginning in 1995, he guided Britney’s career as she quickly established herself as the Princess of Pop.