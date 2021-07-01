I did not dress up like a traditional bride says Hareem Shah

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah said that she did not become a traditional bride on her wedding day.

She said in a recent interview that her wedding took place last Thursday without the supervision or involvement of her parents.

“No bridal shoot has anything to do with my wedding, nor have I shared any wedding photos on social media so far,” Hareem Shah said.

The actress said that she said yes two or three days after her husband’s marriage proposal, because “yes” was the voice of her heart.

It is to be noted that the TikToker Hareem Shah while confirming her marriage had said that her husband is a member of PPP Sindh Assembly and a well-known personality.

The name of the assembly member whom Hareem Shah married has not been revealed yet. She says she would reveal her husband’s name soon.