Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 01:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as she enjoys some time outdoor with her dog Teja during the last month of her pregnancy.

Husband Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram and shared a candid picture of Iqra Aziz resting and flaunting her baby bump as they both wait for the arrival of their first baby.

Iqra Aziz baby bump

Earlier, the lovely couple gave a glimpse of Eid celebrations at their residence. The Suno Chanda actress shared a photo with her husband Yasir Hussain in which soon-to-be-parents look so happy and ravishing.

Iqra shared another photo and wrote the song lyrics in her caption as she donned the royal blue colour dress.

Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first baby as the parents-to-be announced the news via their social media handles.

Iqra added magic to the news as she gave us a set time to look forward to for the baby’s arrival with adorable snaps flaunting her baby bump.

A well-known actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Iqra Aziz had shared her new look on social media in which she looks very beautiful showing off her luscious locks.

Actress Iqra Aziz, who has garnered acclaim from fans across the border, including Pakistan, for her performance in various Pakistani dramas, especially in the ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sequel, shared new videos on the social media site Instagram along with recent photos of her haircut.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Scott Disick’s
59 mins ago
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to...
Bella Hadid
1 hour ago
Bella Hadid confirms her relationship with Marc Kalman

American model, Bella Hadid recently made her love for her reported lover...
Atif Aslam
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly unveil first poster of their music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

The first poster for Pakistani musicians Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam's next...
Young Father
4 hours ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
4 hours ago
Ben Affleck seems to connect with Jennifer Lopez’s kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back from their Hamptons vacation, and...
Rahim Pardesi
14 hours ago
What surprise gives Comedian Rahim Pardesi to his Wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown
6 mins ago
WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown

Homosexuality was regarded as a mental disease in China until 2001, when...
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024
25 mins ago
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will...
Binance USD TO PKR
26 mins ago
BUSD TO PKR: Today 1 Binance USD to PKR on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance USD to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad
29 mins ago
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing...