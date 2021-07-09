Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as she enjoys some time outdoor with her dog Teja during the last month of her pregnancy.

Husband Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram and shared a candid picture of Iqra Aziz resting and flaunting her baby bump as they both wait for the arrival of their first baby.

Earlier, the lovely couple gave a glimpse of Eid celebrations at their residence. The Suno Chanda actress shared a photo with her husband Yasir Hussain in which soon-to-be-parents look so happy and ravishing.

Iqra shared another photo and wrote the song lyrics in her caption as she donned the royal blue colour dress.

Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first baby as the parents-to-be announced the news via their social media handles.

Iqra added magic to the news as she gave us a set time to look forward to for the baby’s arrival with adorable snaps flaunting her baby bump.

A well-known actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Iqra Aziz had shared her new look on social media in which she looks very beautiful showing off her luscious locks.

Actress Iqra Aziz, who has garnered acclaim from fans across the border, including Pakistan, for her performance in various Pakistani dramas, especially in the ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sequel, shared new videos on the social media site Instagram along with recent photos of her haircut.