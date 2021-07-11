Double Click 728 x 90
Jannat Mirza reaches 16 million followers on TikTok

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:33 pm
Jannat Mirza TikTok followers

Popular social media sensation Jannat Mirza has crossed 16 million followers on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Jannat Mirza, after adding another feather to her cap, becomes the first person in Pakistan to be followed by 16 million users.

She had also garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

Jannat Mirza TikTok followers

Earlier in June, Jannat Mirza, who had announced to settle in Japan, has confirmed her Baat Pakki with TikToker Umer Butt.

She had confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ with fellow TikToker Umer Butt days after she denied the reports of her engagement.

Talking to a private news agency, the popular celebrity said, “By the grace of Allah, ‘baat pakki’ of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Her popularity on Instagram had increased with an increase in the number of followers.

She had gained two million users on her social media platform Instagram. On achieving this milestone, she had shared a new photo of herself on Instagram with some balloons in her hand as she thanked her two million followers.

Mirza is from Faisalabad, Pakistan and is followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok.

After Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is in the second position with more than 12 million followers, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza’s younger sister Alishba Anjum are at the third position.

