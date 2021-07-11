Jannat Mirza reaches 16 million followers on TikTok

Popular social media sensation Jannat Mirza has crossed 16 million followers on the video-sharing app TikTok.

She had also garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

Earlier in June, Jannat Mirza, who had announced to settle in Japan, has confirmed her Baat Pakki with TikToker Umer Butt.

Talking to a private news agency, the popular celebrity said, “By the grace of Allah, ‘baat pakki’ of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

She had gained two million users on her social media platform Instagram. On achieving this milestone, she had shared a new photo of herself on Instagram with some balloons in her hand as she thanked her two million followers.

After Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is in the second position with more than 12 million followers, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza’s younger sister Alishba Anjum are at the third position.