Mawra Hocane can’t contain her excitement on becoming an aunt
Mawra Hocane, the most popular actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has disclosed the good news of becoming an aunt to her fans.
She shared a photo of herself holding two newborn babies to her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
The actress wrote, “two of my baby girls had two baby girls!
Best feeling!!
p.s my beautiful girls are my best friends babies before you all jump to some other conclusions”
She also explained that the two babies are her best friend’s before people started assuming they are hers.
It should be noted that Mawra’s sister Urwa Hocane is also a well-known name in the Pakistani film and TV industry.
Actress and model Urwa Hocane and singer and actor Farhan Saeed got married on December 16, 2016. Rumors regarding the couple’s separation have circulated on social media platforms several times in the past.
