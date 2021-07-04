Nadia Jamil Left In Tears After British Airways ‘Merciless Treatment’

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil, who recently won her battle with breast cancer, has shared her disappointment with British Airways as the airline absolutely made her feel helpless post-flight.

Taking to Twitter, the actress alleged that the airport staff left her sleeping all alone in a terminal, despite knowing that she was in a fixed wheelchair and could not have carried herself and her three suitcases back to Cambridge from Heathrow. “I’ve never been so intimidated, humiliated and helpless in my life,” said Nadia Jamil.

She also shared that she got fainted in the cab. “I have never had such a traumatic & awful experience in my life. Cancer & chemotherapy was easier than the treatment I got at British Airways Heathrow. Abandoned in a wheelchair w suitcases lying all around me. Curt, nasty attitudes. Contradictory requests. Exhausted, drains depleted, she tweeted.

Moreover, the Behad starlet further posted a video, to show her fans how she had in fact been abandoned. “My nose is red because I’ve been howling and crying,” she said. “This is British Airways, that’s my luggage, here’s my wheelchair with no wheel, so I can’t even push it myself, no attendant, no one to help me, they all just walked off, leaving me,” she continued.

In the same Twitter thread, she wrote down, “Shocking! I came to the airport at 6:30 pm, 11 pm this is me; drained and alone. I had informed the staff of my health. Why would they leave me like this? I kept speaking out for someone 2 help. Everyone ignored me after off-loading me. At least help me a little. Bad show,” concluded Jamil.

However, after calling out the airline several times via social media, British Airways has given quite a vague response to her despite causing inconvenience to Pakistani passengers.

“Hi Nadia, I’m sorry to hear you’ve had such a difficult experience. Drop us a DM with as much info as possible and remember to include your name, reference and full contact details. We may need to confirm you are who you say you are by asking a couple more questions,” the tweet read.