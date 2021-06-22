Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’

Pakistani actress and host Nadia Jamil broadcast that she has finally beat cancer and is ‘officially cancer-free.

The versatile actress posted on Instagram, “Officially cancer-free. All tests cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah. Thank you ALL 4 your love, prayers & support.”

“I have some nerve damage in my feet due 2 the brutal chemotherapy, but I shall live 2 dance my way, coz bhangra is all in the shoulders anyways,” delighted Nadia said while sharing the good news.

The actress further lengthy gratitude to fellow showbiz stars Sania Saeed, Muniba Mazari, Adnan Siddiqui, and Sultana Siddiqui besides other fans and family for their support.