This Guy Singing “Ishq Hoya” From BOL Beats Exactly Like Atif Aslam Will Make Your Day

After releasing some magnificent hits, BOL Beats is back with another soulful track Ishq Hoya for its season 1 and excites fans with a short teaser.

Ishq Hoya by BOL Beats is going to be a success as multiple renowned singers have given their best for its creation.

Watch Ishq Hoya Teaser On YouTube:

The song lovers and fans are already counting days for the full release of this song as they can’t wait to witness who is the singer of Ishq Hoya.

This season is the 1st edition of the singing show and is spearheaded by the music producers’ team of BOL Entertainment, who always give out record-breaking tracks like BOL Kaffara (100 million views) and Rabbaway (14 million views).

BOL Beats has always tried to identify hidden talented singers so that they can showcase their singing talent globally and engrave their names in the international media landscape.

It is a platform that will release quality music by highlighting and promoting new musical talents across the world.

BOL vows to give its listeners a range of musical masterpieces crafted not only within Pakistan but around the world to preserve its place in the hearts of all music lovers.

BOL Beats will be the first 100% Pakistani music franchise and will release original tracks that will surely be stuck in your head for a long time.

BOL Beats has given young musicians a chance to engrave their names in the ‘world’s greatest musical talents’ while performing in Pakistan

BOL Beats assured the new talented singers to prove themselves worldwide by showcasing their talent and introducing their soulful melodious voice across the globe.

The new singers will be encouraged to be more skillful and melodious. On the other hand, the listeners will get to explore the new wave of singers with genres that have hardly been heard in the Pakistani music landscape.