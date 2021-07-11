Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

This Guy Singing “Ishq Hoya” From BOL Beats Exactly Like Atif Aslam Will Make Your Day

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 03:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
BOL Beats Ishq Hoya teaser

After releasing some magnificent hits, BOL Beats is back with another soulful track Ishq Hoya for its season 1 and excites fans with a short teaser.

Ishq Hoya by BOL Beats is going to be a success as multiple renowned singers have given their best for its creation.

Watch Ishq Hoya Teaser On YouTube:

The song lovers and fans are already counting days for the full release of this song as they can’t wait to witness who is the singer of Ishq Hoya.

This season is the 1st edition of the singing show and is spearheaded by the music producers’ team of BOL Entertainment, who always give out record-breaking tracks like BOL Kaffara (100 million views) and Rabbaway (14 million views).

BOL Beats has always tried to identify hidden talented singers so that they can showcase their singing talent globally and engrave their names in the international media landscape.

It is a platform that will release quality music by highlighting and promoting new musical talents across the world.

BOL vows to give its listeners a range of musical masterpieces crafted not only within Pakistan but around the world to preserve its place in the hearts of all music lovers.

BOL Beats will be the first 100% Pakistani music franchise and will release original tracks that will surely be stuck in your head for a long time.

BOL Beats has given young musicians a chance to engrave their names in the ‘world’s greatest musical talents’ while performing in Pakistan

BOL Beats assured the new talented singers to prove themselves worldwide by showcasing their talent and introducing their soulful melodious voice across the globe.

The new singers will be encouraged to be more skillful and melodious. On the other hand, the listeners will get to explore the new wave of singers with genres that have hardly been heard in the Pakistani music landscape.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Jannat Mirza TikTok followers
2 hours ago
Jannat Mirza reaches 16 million followers on TikTok

Popular social media sensation Jannat Mirza has crossed 16 million followers on...
Khaby Lame
3 hours ago
Khaby Lame – Know More About This Viral King Of Expressions

Khaby Lame, the viral and the second-most-followed TikTok creator, is widely known...
Hassan Hayat Khan Instagram
7 hours ago
Hassan Hayat Khan Pens A Beautiful Note For His Newly-Born Daughter

Pakistani showbiz couple, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan welcomed their first...
Kompal
18 hours ago
Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of...
Eshal Fayyaz
18 hours ago
Eshal Fayyaz adorns in her stylish and trendy dressing

Eshal Fayyaz is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She started her...
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos
23 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she visits her New York City restaurant....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Naseeruddin shah
3 mins ago
Dilip Kumar and I were admitted to the same hospital: Naseeruddin Shah

Senior Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he and Dilip Kumar...
Taapsee Pannu
29 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu celebrates her boyfriend Mathias Boe’s birthday

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend, Mathias Boe's birthday with her sister...
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in Pakistani Market with Stunning Display, High Performance Chip
2 hours ago
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in Pakistani Market with Stunning Display, High Performance Chip

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been added recently to its budget-friendly phone...
India Launches Probe Into 'Auction' Of Muslim Women On Website
2 hours ago
India Launches Probe Into ‘Auction’ Of Muslim Women On Website

Police in India has launched an investigation into the alleged sale of...