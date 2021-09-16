Actor Ahsan Khan joins hands with NCRC as their Goodwill Ambassador
Pakistan’s versatile actor Ahsan Khan, whose negative role portraying a spoiled and abusive husband in drama serial Qayamat became a nationwide hit, has joined hands with the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) as their Goodwill Ambassador.
Ahsan Khan, being a Goodwill Ambassador to NCRC, will create awareness on the protection of the rights of children and take action against their human rights violations.
He will use his stature for creating awareness on issues of vulnerable children in Pakistan and will inspire support for improving the lives of children, particularly the most marginalized.
Sharing multiple pictures with the team, he took to Instagram and wrote, “I am proud to be part of the great #ncrc initiative.
Protecting the rights of our children is protecting our future. Neglect, cruelty, unfairness, injustice, and abuse damage the minds and hearts of children destined to take over our nation, as they attain adulthood. It is profoundly irresponsible – and downright immoral – to leave the future in the hands of individuals whose souls have been damaged by the denial of love, respect, protection, education, dignity, and justice. Denying children and their basic rights makes us bad Muslims, bad Pakistanis and bad human beings. We must protect the rights of our children for the sake of humanity if not for the sake of our future. I stand by the ‘National Commission on the Rights of Child’ as it works to ensure that every Pakistani child is afforded the right that he is entitled to.”
On the other hand, Chairperson, NCRC, Afshan Tehseen, expressed confidence that the appointment of Ahsan Khan as NCRC goodwill ambassador would help promote dialogue and spread awareness on child rights among various sections of the society.
“You are an inspiration and a role model to many in Pakistan for highlighting children issues through media and art. You deserve special appreciation for profiling the issue of child abuse for social awareness and bringing a positive change in the lives of many,” she said.
