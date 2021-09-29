Adorable photos of actress Amar Khan
Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress and director. Belapur Ki Dayan her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.
A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Amar Khan is doing rounds on social media.
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She shared the photo with the caption” The Slasher in me exploring the Diana dreams! 🔥🎬”
Have a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Read More
Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire
Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on...
Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’
The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an...
Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender
American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for...
Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress
Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th...