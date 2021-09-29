Adorable photos of actress Amar Khan

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 12:55 am
Amar

Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress and director. Belapur Ki Dayan her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Amar Khan is doing rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She shared the photo with the caption” The Slasher in me exploring the Diana dreams! 🔥🎬”

Have a look!

 

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

