Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly’s filmi Instagram exchange gives fans couple goals

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari oozed couple goals in their recent dainty exchange on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

Ali Ansari shared a jaunty photo of himself with the caption of Indian song, “Ounchi hae building, lift teri band hae . Lekin ghabrana nahi hae, mae phir bhi aounga (the building is high, and your lift is not working, But don’t worry I will still come.)”

In the photo, the star vaunted his looks in a formal getup stunning pose in a black suit attire.

Ali snap along with the caption seems to have melted his fiancee’s heart as Saboor Aly adorably commented “waiting”.

Take a look:

Power couple actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who recently exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony, are receiving much love from their fans as they make a cute and strong bond together.

Saboor and Ali are the new celebrity couple on the block and often treat netizens with their PDA-filled pictures and engagements on social media.

Earlier, before exchanging rings with Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.

She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”

She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”