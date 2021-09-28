Alizeh Shah shares her unseen cute childhood picture

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:43 am
Alizeh Shah

Social media sensation Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram account.

Apart from dabbling acting and amazing dancing skills, the 21-year-old seems to be a true toys lover to the core as in her recent post she has revealed her undying love for her favorite stuffed toy ‘penguin’.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e- Wafa actress shared her unseen childhood picture.

Have a look:

Alizeh gain popularity on social media by her dancing videos as she has some killing dancing skills.

Here are some of her viral dancing videos:

