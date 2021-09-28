Alizeh Shah shares her unseen cute childhood picture
Social media sensation Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram account.
Apart from dabbling acting and amazing dancing skills, the 21-year-old seems to be a true toys lover to the core as in her recent post she has revealed her undying love for her favorite stuffed toy ‘penguin’.
Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e- Wafa actress shared her unseen childhood picture.
Have a look:
Alizeh gain popularity on social media by her dancing videos as she has some killing dancing skills.
Here are some of her viral dancing videos:
Read More
Tiger Shroff announces the release date of ‘Heropanti 2’
Bollywood superstar Tiger announced the released date of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti...
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan shocking revelation says ‘nobody can feel his pulse’
Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his guests from the field of the medical field...
Neslisah Alkoclar’s new bold pictures sets internet on fire
Neslisah Alkoclar was born on December 2, 1998, in Trukey. Engin Altan...
Bhandarkar: 'Kareena's clothes in Heroine movie cost more than all of Chandni Bar'
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress and model. She was born...
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif finally departure to the USA
Umer Sharif is constantly in the prayers of his friends, fans, and...