Ananya Panday swimming video with a green sea turtle goes viral, watch
Indian actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The diva has updated her fans with captivating videos and pictures from her vacay.
The Student of the Year 2 actress, shared a glimpse of her vacation on her Instagram to update her social media followers.
In the video, Ananya can be seen swimming with a green sea turtle, wearing a white bikini top with a high waist bikini bottom.
Take a look at her swimming video.
Sharing the video, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Swimming with the green sea turtle – one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”
“Our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures – we must protect it at all costs, before it’s too late.” she added
