Ananya Panday’s latest viral picture shows her love for animals

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 12:24 am
Ananya Panday’s

Ananya Panday is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Indian media industry. She uploaded a loved-up picture with a puppy, on her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress stunned fans with her new picture and left them gushing over her timeless beauty.

Here we have a picture of Ananya Panday.

Take a look:

She shared the photo with the beautiful caption “is it normal to cry when you look at a puppy or is it just me 😭😭😭😭 hope you’re paw struck with what we shot – I sure was 🤩 stay tuneeeed 😉”.

 

