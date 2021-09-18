Areeba Habib wins heart in red outfit, see photos

Tahir Yameen

18th Sep, 2021. 07:33 pm
Areeba

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani television actress and model. She was born in Karachi on 1st May 1993. Koi Chand Rakh her debut drama series, was one of the most watched dramas of 2018.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pictures with her 2 million followers impress her followers by uploading her current pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Koi Chand Rakh, Qadam Qadam Ishq, and many more.

