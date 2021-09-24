Atif Aslam joins TikTok for his upcoming song ‘Ajnabi’

Pakistani renowned singer Atif Aslam also stepped into the world of TikTok for his upcoming song Ajnabi song, which featured Mahira Khan.

The singer has created a verified account on the most popular video-sharing app TikTok.

He has created his own account on TikTok just two days ago in which he has uploaded teasers of his upcoming song Ajnabi.

The Dil Diya Gallan singer has been followed by more than 21,000 followers on his account, while so far his videos have received more than 82,000 likes.

His fans will now be able to see their favorite actor on TV screens as well as on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan and singer Atif Aslam are ready to appear together again after 10 years for a music video.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this new music video Ajnabi to see their two favorite stars together again.