Atif Aslam & Sara Bharwana are giving us major couple goals, watch video

Popular singer Atif Aslam and his beautiful wife Sara Bharwana are giving their fans real couple goals in this cute video from a recent wedding.

Their video is moving rounds on social media and fans couldn’t stop gush over their loved-up equation.

The adorable couple was recently spotted at a wedding wherein their video while posing for the pictures goes viral.

Have a look:

In the video, the “Dil Diyan Gallan” singer can be seen fixing Sara’s hair.

Sara donned a glittery ivory outfit for the wedding whereas Atif is wearing a black prince coat.

“They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah,” one fan wrote under the video.

“Best couple, another fan wrote.