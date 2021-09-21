Ayeza Khan sends tongues wagging as she sports a chic polka dots outfit
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for slaying with her fashionable looks. Her latest post was no different as she dropped jaws with a stunning outfit.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen sporting a polka dots top paired with black pants.
The look was completed with a glamourous makeup look as well as a matching statement ring.
Fans were quick to shower the diva with compliments shared loving comments and heart emojis.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza tied the knot to actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and since then, the couple never failed to impress their fans with their ultimate couple goals.
They share two adorable children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.
Read More
Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her 95th birth anniversary
Renowned cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan...
Kim Kardashian’s Met 2021 look breakdown
No one takes their look as serious as Kim Kardashian for Met...
Chrissy Teigen thinks John Legend's appearance on The Voice with Ariana Grande is "Awkward"
Chrissy Teigen has an unexpected take on Ariana Grande joining The Voice's...
Actress Aamina Sheikh, her second husband welcome baby boy
Pakistani actress Aamina Sheikh, who called it quits with Mohib Mirza after...
Dakota Johnson makes heads turn in this beaded see-through silver gown
Famed Hollywood beauty Dakota Johnson makes heads turn in a steamy see-through...