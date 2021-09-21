Ayeza Khan sends tongues wagging as she sports a chic polka dots outfit

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for slaying with her fashionable looks. Her latest post was no different as she dropped jaws with a stunning outfit.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen sporting a polka dots top paired with black pants.

The look was completed with a glamourous makeup look as well as a matching statement ring.

Fans were quick to shower the diva with compliments shared loving comments and heart emojis.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza tied the knot to actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and since then, the couple never failed to impress their fans with their ultimate couple goals.

They share two adorable children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.