Bella Hadid looks stunning as she cut an athletic figure in a black sports bra
During an outing with her brother Anwar Hadid in New York City, Bella Hadid looked lovely in a black sports bra, cutting an athletic figure.
The 24-year-old beauty wore a sports bra and track pants with yellow panels down the side, continuing her current athleisure style.
Her stunning appearance in trendy attire, with her toned belly on display to show off her fit body, wowed onlookers.
Yolanda Hadid, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid have three children: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid.
The gorgeous model was complemented with small rectangular sunglasses, modest jewelry, and sturdy black sneakers as she walked her brother Anwar’s gorgeous pooch Dexter.
Bella Hadid’s makeup-free appearance received a lot of positive feedback from her fans. Her brunette hair was pulled back into a slick clipped updo by the fashionista.
Anwar, Bella’s younger brother, was dressed in black sweatpants and a white tank-top, displaying his incredible collection of tattoos. Anwar is in love with music icon Dua Lipa.
