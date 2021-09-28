Bhandarkar: ‘Kareena’s clothes in Heroine movie cost more than all of Chandni Bar’

Tahir Yameen

28th Sep, 2021. 11:39 pm
Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress and model. She was born in India on 21st September 1980. Kareena Kapoor’s debut film was released in the year 2000, and she starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Bhandarkar reflected on his breakout picture Chandni Bar, which celebrated its two-decade year on Tuesday.

He discussed how he wrote the picture with Tabu in mind, as well as the tight budget, which led him to joke that Kareena Kapoor’s Heroine costumes cost more.

He told a major newspaper, “It was very risky. People even had a problem with the title of the film. Many thought it was very cheap, and a B-grade title. I researched the film for about six months.”

“When I approached producers for it, they wanted me to put some item numbers in the film, which I didn’t want to. My first film did not work, so there was a lot of pressure on me, but I was hell-bent on making the film the way I wanted to. ”

“I made the movie on a very small budget. So much so, that I once jokingly told Kareena that I had made Chandni Bar on a budget that was smaller than what I spent on her clothes in Heroine (laughs).”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif finally departure to the USA

Umer Sharif is constantly in the prayers of his friends, fans, and...
31 mins ago
Alia Bhatt shares adorable picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is an actress from India. She did not look back...
39 mins ago
Mawra Hocane celebrates her 29th birthday with co-star Ameer Gilani

Lollywood’s gorgeous diva Mawra Hocane, is enjoying her 29th birthday celebrations with...
45 mins ago
Mehar Bano looks like a sparkling star in recent photos

Mehar Bano is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
54 mins ago
Esra Bilgiç’s latest picture goes viral on social media

Esra Bilgiç is a Turkish actress. She was most known for playing...
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar looks alluring in a brown saree, see photos

Sana Fakhar is one of the most experienced artists in the Pakistan...