Bhandarkar: ‘Kareena’s clothes in Heroine movie cost more than all of Chandni Bar’

Bhandarkar reflected on his breakout picture Chandni Bar, which celebrated its two-decade year on Tuesday.

He discussed how he wrote the picture with Tabu in mind, as well as the tight budget, which led him to joke that Kareena Kapoor’s Heroine costumes cost more.

He told a major newspaper, “It was very risky. People even had a problem with the title of the film. Many thought it was very cheap, and a B-grade title. I researched the film for about six months.”

“When I approached producers for it, they wanted me to put some item numbers in the film, which I didn’t want to. My first film did not work, so there was a lot of pressure on me, but I was hell-bent on making the film the way I wanted to. ”

“I made the movie on a very small budget. So much so, that I once jokingly told Kareena that I had made Chandni Bar on a budget that was smaller than what I spent on her clothes in Heroine (laughs).”