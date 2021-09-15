Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side

American singer Billie Eilish recently sat down for an interview where she details her growing desire to show off a more feminine side of herself.

The Bad Guy singer quoted saying, “I’ve always wanted to do this but I was just scared and I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years.”

She also went on to admit that she “was very interested in surprising everybody with a look [she] hasn’t done before.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery.”

“If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”