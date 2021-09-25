BOL Kaffara by BOL Beats is the most trending song in our music industry right now

The most popular song BOL Kaffara by BOL Beats has achieved another big milestone as the song has become the most trending pop of our music industry since its release.

The song BOL Kaffara is the most listened to the iconic song by BOL Beats, sung by Sehar Gul Khan. The video has surpassed 105 million views on YouTube, The song is popular not only in India but around the world as listeners are highly praising the unique melody and can’t help but swoon over Sehr Khan’s beautiful voice.

BOL Beats has garnered immense love and appreciation for the song.

BOL Kaffara is becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released and its stardom is unmatched. Within a short span of time, the BOL Beats production has established itself as one of the most popular videos on YouTube.

Celebrating this achievement, the BOL Beats team shared a YouTube video and penned a heartfelt caption to praise the efforts of all the stakeholders.

“With all the remarkable achievements, BOL Beats has achieved another milestone after its original version of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga has surpassed 105 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released.”

On Social Media, BOL Kaffara has been highly praised for its unique composition all over the world.

To further complement the feat, the song has also been covered by two of the most popular singers in India, each with its own version.

To further complement the feat, the song has also been covered by two of the most popular singers in India, each with its own version.

T-series, in collaboration with BOL Beats, has presented the song in the voice of the iconic Jubin Nautiyal with the name ‘Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai’.

T-series is the world’s largest Music Label. The record label has been in the music industry for more than three decades and the popularity of its music catalog can be gauged by the fact that it owns the biggest YouTube channel in the world. Crossing 193 million subscribers, there is no YouTube channel with as many subscribers.

Jubin Nautiyal added more charm to the song with his stellar singing skills complimented by a beautifully shot video. Jubin Nautiyal is the hottest property in the Indian Music Industry as the singer is known to have thrown back-to-back hits that have taken the world like a storm. His recent song “Lut Gaye” became a huge hit with 861 million views in 5 months which was also produced by T-Series. Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai has garnered immense praise from the public.

On the other hand, the most viewed female artist on YouTube, Neha Kakkar has also presented her style to the popular song. The cover has also been loved by everyone and is out by the name of ‘BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga’.

At the moment, Neha Kakkar is the biggest singer in South Asia. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. Recently, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award. Her talent can be seen in the latest version of BOL Beats song, BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

Watch the videos here: