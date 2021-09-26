Britney Spears’ father is accused of secretly recording the singer’s bedroom conversations
According to a new documentary, Britney Spears had no sense of privacy or control over her life for the bulk of her time under conservatorship, to the point where her father was taping her conversations from within her own bedroom.
The shocking allegations were made public on Friday in Hulu’s “Controlling Britney Spears,” a documentary that chronicles accounts from persons who claim to have been engaged in Britney’s conservatorship, as well as what purportedly went into monitoring her.
Next week, Britney Spears will try to get her father out of conservatorship once and for all. And possibly attempt to end the whole thing altogether.
Of course, the one thing that remains unanswered is whether a judge will force her to undergo a mental evaluation before she cuts bait. Most everyone — even Jamie — is now in favor of that.
