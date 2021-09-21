Chrissy Teigen thinks John Legend’s appearance on The Voice with Ariana Grande is “Awkward”

Chrissy Teigen has an unexpected take on Ariana Grande joining The Voice’s cast.

On Monday, September 20, Chrissy posted a video to her Instagram Story discussing the season 21 premiere of the NBC singing competition, which also features her husband, John Legend, as a coach.

As the 35-year-old model explained, Ariana joining John in a red chair was “awkward,” given how often Chrissy plays the pop star’s music in the home she and John share with their children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

“Today is a bit of a funny day because it’s The Voice premiere, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande,” Chrissy joked. “Imagine how awkward John feels living in this Ariana Grande household…and having to be him.”

The Cravings cookbook author went on to say she was excited to watch the first episode on TV because she felt she was in the dark about the new dynamics because she hadn’t been on the set with John.

“Anyhow, I didn’t go to any of the tapings—I have no idea who’s who, or what’s what so I’m going to be watching along with all of you,” she continued. “And I will be unbiased and also support my husband?”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer, 28, did not publicly respond to Chrissy’s video, but she did post a screenshot of a DM Chrissy apparently sent her that day, asking, “Do u have any assets I can post to be team, Ari?” Chrissy also reposted the DM screenshot to her own Story.

Ariana joins returning coaches John, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson for her first season on The Voice. Season 20, which concluded in May and included Nick Jonas as a coach, ended with Cam Anthony claiming Team Blake’s latest victory.