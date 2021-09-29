Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah poses comeliness gesture in new video

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

In a recent video doing rounds all over the internet, Hareem Shah was seen showcasing her dance moves and left fans in awe.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Earlier in June, Hareem Shah caused a tumult as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Probing into the puzzle, it still remains unsolved as the identity of her groom remains hidden.

She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on Instagram on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

Following the photos, news of their engagement and marriage spread on social media, but now the private TV channel website has confirmed that the TikTok star has confirmed the marriage.

A private TV channel claimed in its report that Hareem confirmed that she was married to a member of the Sindh Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), However, she refrained from revealing her husband’s name and did not mention when and where she had got married.

Note that Hareem Shah gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians and celebrities went viral.

Her videos with several politicians, religious figures and social leaders have gone viral in the past.

After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.