Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah poses comeliness gesture in new video
Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
In a recent video doing rounds all over the internet, Hareem Shah was seen showcasing her dance moves and left fans in awe.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in June, Hareem Shah caused a tumult as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Probing into the puzzle, it still remains unsolved as the identity of her groom remains hidden.
She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on Instagram on June 23 but did not caption the photos.
Following the photos, news of their engagement and marriage spread on social media, but now the private TV channel website has confirmed that the TikTok star has confirmed the marriage.
A private TV channel claimed in its report that Hareem confirmed that she was married to a member of the Sindh Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), However, she refrained from revealing her husband’s name and did not mention when and where she had got married.
Note that Hareem Shah gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians and celebrities went viral.
Her videos with several politicians, religious figures and social leaders have gone viral in the past.
After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.
Read More
Kim Kardashian donates thousands of dollars to a family
Kim Kardashian just demonstrated her generous heart by donating money to a...
TikTok gains 1 billion active users globally, announces company
The globally popular video-sharing app TikTok has gained one billion active users...
WATCH: Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz showcases her singing skills
Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very popular character from the drama...
Juggun Kazim receives wrath from public for airing content full of absurdity
A recent cringe-worthy video from the morning show of host Juggun Kazim...
Inside: Minal & Ahsan are off for romantic honeymoon holidays in Maldives
Newlywed showbiz couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram jet -off for their...