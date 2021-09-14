Fatima effendi looks spectacular in a yellow-black combination theme on her sons birthday
Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting abilities, demonstrates that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.
She has appeared in the Pakistani drama Zindaan, Joru Ka Ghulam, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Meri Unsuni Kahani, Man-O-Salwa, Gumshuda, and many more.
Fatima Effendi shared adorable pictures with her sons Almir & Mahbir’s birthday celebrations.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
Also Read
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...