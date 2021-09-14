Fatima effendi looks spectacular in a yellow-black combination theme on her sons birthday

Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting abilities, demonstrates that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.

She has appeared in the Pakistani drama Zindaan, Joru Ka Ghulam, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Meri Unsuni Kahani, Man-O-Salwa, Gumshuda, and many more.

Fatima Effendi shared adorable pictures with her sons Almir & Mahbir’s birthday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.