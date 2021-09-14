Fatima effendi looks spectacular in a yellow-black combination theme on her sons birthday

Tahir Yameen

14th Sep, 2021. 10:41 pm
Fatima effendi

Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting abilities, demonstrates that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.

She has appeared in the Pakistani drama Zindaan, Joru Ka Ghulam, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Meri Unsuni Kahani, Man-O-Salwa, Gumshuda, and many more.

Fatima Effendi shared adorable pictures with her sons Almir & Mahbir’s birthday celebrations.

Have a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

 

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
5 hours ago
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
6 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
6 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
7 hours ago
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...
7 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar and his wife gush fans with their adorable social media banter

Fatima Effendi, an actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has appeared in numerous...