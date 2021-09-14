Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture

Fiza Ali is a Pakistani actress, host, and model, and dancer. She began her modeling career in 1999. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Fiza Ali, Love Life Aur Lahore, and many more.

She most often shares snaps of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 937k followers impress her followers by uploading her current picture.

Have a look: