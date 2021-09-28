Fiza Ali oozes elegance in this red outfit, see photos

Fiza Ali everyone’s favorite Pakistani actress has uploaded new pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actress stunned the netizens wearing a royal red ensemble with soft makeup.

Have a look!

Fiza Ali is a Pakistani actress and model. She began her career as a model in 1999 and her acting career began in 2003 with the drama series Mehndi.

Her picture has received more than 2,500 likes in just a couple of hours. She has 944K followers on her Instagram account.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.