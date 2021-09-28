Fiza Ali oozes elegance in this red outfit, see photos

Tahir Yameen

28th Sep, 2021. 07:51 pm
Fiza

Fiza Ali everyone’s favorite Pakistani actress has uploaded new pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actress stunned the netizens wearing a royal red ensemble with soft makeup.

Have a look!

Fiza Ali is a  Pakistani actress and model. She began her career as a model in 1999 and her acting career began in 2003 with the drama series Mehndi.

Her picture has received more than 2,500 likes in just a couple of hours. She has 944K followers on her Instagram account.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

