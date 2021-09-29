Fiza Ali’s new photos in red dress take the internet by storm

Fiza Ali is a model and actress from Pakistan. Her modeling career began in 1999, and she began acting in 2003 with the drama series Mehndi.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous actress posted multiple photos in a dazzling red dress. Fiza could be seen striking poses in the daring costume in the photos.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.