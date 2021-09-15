Fiza Ali appeals to her fans for her speedy recovery
Fiza Ali is a Pakistani actress, host, and singer. Fiza has been working in Industry for a long time now. “Mehndi,” “Sath Nibhana hay,” and “Saat Sur Rishton kay” were among her most popular dramas.
Currently, Fiza Ali is the host of a television show. Fiza Ali is currently hosting a television show. She has also been active in singing, she has sung few songs with Singer Mazhar Rahi and almost all of her songs have become a huge hit and gathered millions of views on YouTube as well.
Fiza is a single mother of her adorable daughter Faraal.
Fiza Ali recently took to Instagram and requested her fans to pray for her health. Fiza shared stories on her Instagram handle, where she is seen hospitalized and having an IV.
Check out Fiza Ali’s stories shared with her fans.
Read More
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously
Fiza Ali is wishing good morning and Jumma Mubarak to her fans...
BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour
Fiza Ali is wishing good morning and Jumma Mubarak to her fans...
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’
Fiza Ali is wishing good morning and Jumma Mubarak to her fans...
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side
Fiza Ali is wishing good morning and Jumma Mubarak to her fans...
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?
Fiza Ali is wishing good morning and Jumma Mubarak to her fans...