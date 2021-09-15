Fiza Ali appeals to her fans for her speedy recovery

Fiza Ali is a Pakistani actress, host, and singer. Fiza has been working in Industry for a long time now. “Mehndi,” “Sath Nibhana hay,” and “Saat Sur Rishton kay” were among her most popular dramas.

Currently, Fiza Ali is the host of a television show. Fiza Ali is currently hosting a television show. She has also been active in singing, she has sung few songs with Singer Mazhar Rahi and almost all of her songs have become a huge hit and gathered millions of views on YouTube as well.

Fiza is a single mother of her adorable daughter Faraal.

Fiza Ali recently took to Instagram and requested her fans to pray for her health. Fiza shared stories on her Instagram handle, where she is seen hospitalized and having an IV.

Check out Fiza Ali’s stories shared with her fans.