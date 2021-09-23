Gigi Hadid receives love during a stroll at Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid wowed admirers with a kind gesture while strolling through Milan Fashion Week in a double-denim suit.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old supermodel stood out from the throng while taking a stroll in a stylish ensemble.

Khai’s mother looked stunning with a half-buttoned jacket and matching baggy jeans, revealing her toned stomach. In a pair of white trainers, she walked around the city.

With her dazzling look, Zayn Malik’s girlfriend set pulses racing. The new redhead wore her glossy tresses in a tidy bun, carried her things in a little beach purse, and wore aviator sunglasses.

The Vogue cover actress just displayed her naughty side by sticking out her tongue and giving her adoring followers a thumbs-up.

Gigi Hadid, Bella’s older sister, was also seen signing autographs for passers-by from afar after previously pleading with them to keep their distance from her on Twitter.