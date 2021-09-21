Gwyneth Paltrow discusses her and Brad Pitt’s haircuts

For much of their relationship in the 1990s, Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt went to the same hairstylist for their matching haircuts.

Paltrow and her then-fiancé created a splash when they wore identical crops with bright highlights to the premiere of the action movie The Devil’s Own in 1997.

On Sunday, the actress-turned-businesswoman uploaded a new video on Instagram in which she and her assistant Kevin Keating reminisce some of their most memorable moments.

The couple broke up not long after, and the celebrity said in an interview with her assistant Kevin Keating to promote the new GOOPGLOW Hair Serum that they didn’t intend to have such similar looks.

“Kevin inquired, “Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?” Gwyneth replied, “We went to the same stylist for the cut.” Chris McMillan styled our hair in this way for both of us.”

In addition, Kevin inquired about the experience of dying her hair a dark chocolate hue for the 2000 picture Bounce.

The actress from Sliding Doors claimed that all of the dye “took a battering” on her locks, especially when she felt it was time to “attempt to get back to blonde.”

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted at the 2000 SAG Awards that her crimped blonde tresses “didn’t look great” at the time.