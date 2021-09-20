Hailey Bieber showcases impressively fit figure in snaps from vacations
Popular supermodel Hailey Bieber treats fans with her toned bikini body at vacations as she spends quality time with hubby Justin Bieber in Jamaica.
The 24-year-old model showcases her impressively fit figure in recent snaps shared on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Hailey Bieber perched on a patio while clad in shredded jeans and a black scarf halter top.
In another video, the fashionista was spotted rocking her white bikini, enjoying her best in the rain.
Justin Bieber and his wife are one of the best celebrity couples who never shy sharing their personal and love life with their fans and admirers.
Earlier, in an interview, the socialite had shared her personal secrets to great and glowing skin.
“My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean,” she said.
“Saltwater is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin,” Bieber added.
About her struggles of staying consistent with her healthy life choices during quarantine, she had said: “It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I’m constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine.”
While detailing more secrets about her quarantine skincare routine, Hailey Bieber said: “I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils.”
