Hareem Shah shares a joyful moment with her husband Bilal, Watch video

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 08:37 pm
Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She revealed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the information about her husband under wraps.

The controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

A few days ago she revealed her husband’s face and share the picture with him. After which she constantly posting things with her husband

Recently Shah took to Instagram and posted a video with her husband in which she adorably distract her husband from his mobile by saying that “wo dekhen video ban rahe he” she also cutely said “bolen kia khe rahe rahe”

Have a look!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

40 seconds ago
Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in black and white pictures

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model who has appeared...
26 mins ago
Irina Shayk looks stunning in the latest pictures

Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She was born on January 6,...
49 mins ago
Mashal Khan takes strict action over acid attack threats by a troller

Mashal Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
3 hours ago
Nia Sharma’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. She was born on...
3 hours ago
Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos in a sari of herself on...
4 hours ago
Muneeb Butt's style and performance in "Baddua" have been praised by netizens

Muneeb Butt's followers are praising him on social media for his outstanding...