Hareem Shah shares a joyful moment with her husband Bilal, Watch video
Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She revealed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the information about her husband under wraps.
The controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
A few days ago she revealed her husband’s face and share the picture with him. After which she constantly posting things with her husband
Recently Shah took to Instagram and posted a video with her husband in which she adorably distract her husband from his mobile by saying that “wo dekhen video ban rahe he” she also cutely said “bolen kia khe rahe rahe”
Have a look!
