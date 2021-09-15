Hassan Niazi recalls an accident that happened during shooting

Hassan Niazi is a remarkable and versatile Pakistani actor and model who has appeared in films and on television. Hassan Niazi made his film debut in 2007 as Irfan in Fever then went on to star in Ramchand Pakistani and Maalik. In the 2019 film Sherdil, he portrays Arun Verani.

Niazi’s first significant box-office hit, the film earned Rs. 5.17 crore in its first five days of release. Hassan Niazi was recently seen in a drama.

Hassan Niazi was recently featured on a local entertainment channel, hosted by Faizan Sheikh and Aadi (Adeel Amjad).

The host asked him about his movie Sherdil and the injury that happened on its set. Hassan replied, “Sherdil was shot in four months with a few gaps and after the shoot, I was bedridden for 11 months. In the last sequence of the film, pilot Arun Virani was hanging.”

For shooting that scene I was suddenly informed by the crew that this sequence will be shot today. I got excited, wore the uniform, and went for the shoot. I was constantly hanging on the tree for 85 minutes because the drone was having some issues.”

Later on, I had a bit of pain in my back and I was told that there is some issue in the cervical L5. I continued with shoots and playing cricket and I was limping like a dog because of pain. My friend suggested getting it checked because it looked like something really serious.”

The Dr told me to get hospitalized, I had my treatment done for 11 months and the dr worked on maintaining my posture. After 11 months I refused to get further treatment and continued having turmeric and milk.”