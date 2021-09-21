Here’s why Sana Fakhar can be your ideal fitness motivation

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films and dramas, has left fans awestruck with her incredible transformation.

In a recent picture doing rounds on social media, Sana Fakhar is flaunting her perfectly fit body wearing a gym suit, showing off her toned stomach and thighs.

She exactly knows that the secret behind staying healthy and fit is regular exercise and she never misses it.

The former actress and model often share photos of her weight-loss journey, giving inspirational advice to mothers fighting to fit.

Earlier, Fakhar had posted multiple pictures from her weight loss journey featuring before and after transformation and also penned an inspiring note.

“Motherhood is one of the best gifts in life. Being a mother & going through pregnancy has its challenges, one of them being ensuring one’s own well-being. We often forget that wellness is not a single benchmark of weight loss, in fact, it is a complete lifestyle inclusive of mind, body & soul. Let us, therefore, embrace ourselves as we are & improve upon it. As part of our daily lives & being the centre of our homes, let us look forward to be a better version of our being, by improving our Mind, Body & Soul,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

Undoubtedly, her weight loss journey shared by the actress is truly inspirational as she has encouraged a number of women and mothers to focus on their self-being.

Sana Fakhar made her debut on television with Jeena Sikha Do Hamein in 2012. Her other drama serials include Zindagi Hath Barha, Noor-e-Nazar, Dhokay Baaz and many more.

She had vanished from the industry after gaining weight but made an extravagant come back after losing many pounds. She is now known as one of the fit actresses of the industry.