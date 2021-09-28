Hina Khan shares a no-makeup, no-filter selfie says ‘To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are’

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 09:08 pm
Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress and model. Khan has come out to send out a word about self-love and acceptance with her latest Instagram story.

Hina shared no-makeup and no-filter selfies as she sent a message of loving your flaws and being comfortable in your own skin.

Sharing the first selfie, Hina wrote, “Wearing my own skin today. Give your skin a little love. It is your best accessory. Accept yourself. To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are. No filter No Makeup HK loves her Flaws”

In her next story, the actress shared another no-filter selfie and added, “One More. Filters are fun but we need to love and accept our real self as well.”

Take a look at her pictures here:

Well, we can undoubtedly say that Hina is beautiful with or without makeup.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent adorable clicks, see photos

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are some of Pakistan's most popular...
22 hours ago
Anoushay Abbasi and Noor Hassan’s recent pictures create buzz on social media

Anoushay Abbasi is a stunning Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who...
22 hours ago
Nazish Jahangir and Mohsin Abbas Haider breakdown posts make around on social media

Nazish Jahangir and Mohsin Abbas Haider are two talented actors in the...
1 day ago
Horoscope Today, 27 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
2 days ago
Nimra Khan radiates ethereal elegance in her dreamy bridal shoot

Nimra Khan, a stunning, powerful actress, and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry...
2 days ago
Hania Aamir looks delicately ethereal in her recent bridal shoot

Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Hania has...