Hina Khan shares a no-makeup, no-filter selfie says ‘To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are’
Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress and model. Khan has come out to send out a word about self-love and acceptance with her latest Instagram story.
Hina shared no-makeup and no-filter selfies as she sent a message of loving your flaws and being comfortable in your own skin.
Sharing the first selfie, Hina wrote, “Wearing my own skin today. Give your skin a little love. It is your best accessory. Accept yourself. To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are. No filter No Makeup HK loves her Flaws”
In her next story, the actress shared another no-filter selfie and added, “One More. Filters are fun but we need to love and accept our real self as well.”
Take a look at her pictures here:
Well, we can undoubtedly say that Hina is beautiful with or without makeup.
