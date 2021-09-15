In Pictures: Kinza Hashmi is epitome of elegance in this stunning saree

Actress Kinza Hashmi always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out. Her collection of gorgeous six yards is envy-worthy.

Recently, the Azmaish starlet made an appearance at Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram’s reception and donned a shimmery saree paired with a stunning sleeveless black blouse and undoubtedly Kinza Hashmi absolutely nailed the look.

The actress draped the saree in such a way that she flaunted her enviable curves in it.

The 22-year-old star kept the focus on her glamorous saree by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of matching bangles, a ring and a choker necklace.

Hashmi chose her tresses to fall straight in a centre parting sleek look. Glowing skin, matte lipstick in the nude shade, kohl-clad eyes, volumes of mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, shimmery eye shadow and well-defined brows completed her make-up.

Take a look:

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She is mostly loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.

On the work front, the actress is seen showcasing her incredible acting skills in the drama serial Azmaish. The fans couldn’t stop but praise Kinza’s outstanding performance in the character.