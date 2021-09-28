Internet users take a dig at Maira Khan’s statement on class difference

Maira Khan is a Pakistani actress who has been on television. Khan after a long hiatus made her acting come back a few years ago She starred in the blockbuster drama serial Cheekh. Maira Khan is often seen playing supporting yet strong characters. Maira Khan received praise for her villain character in the TV series Mujhy Vida Kar.

Maira Khan’s video is currently making the rounds on the internet. In the video, she called out “Paindos” who shifts to defense and starts acting like “Burgers”. She said that this “Burgerism” is natural it can’t be faked. She even made fun of the “Paindos’” accent and their choice of clothes.

Maira Khan has gotten a lot of backlash for her harsh comments. Some people said that a girl who has changed her whole face is calling out people with fake accents.

Have a look at the comments: