Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ leaked online just hours after its release
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘ Thalaivii’ ‘ was leaked online just hours after its release.
Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha and hit theaters on September 10.
The film was also released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
The actress’ film was the most awaited movie by the fans but it was leaked online the day after its release.
According to Indian media reports, the film can be easily downloaded on many platforms while the business of the film has also been affected.
On the other hand, since the release of the film in cinemas, it has earned Rs 77.6 million.
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Kangana Ranaut will play J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Kangana Ranaut will play J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Kangana Ranaut will play J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Kangana Ranaut will play J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Kangana Ranaut will play J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivii. The...