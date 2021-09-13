Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ leaked online just hours after its release

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘ Thalaivii’ ‘ was leaked online just hours after its release.

Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha and hit theaters on September 10.

The film was also released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The actress’ film was the most awaited movie by the fans but it was leaked online the day after its release.

According to Indian media reports, the film can be easily downloaded on many platforms while the business of the film has also been affected.

On the other hand, since the release of the film in cinemas, it has earned Rs 77.6 million.