Kareena Kapoor unveils baby Jeh’s ‘forever mood’ and shares her series of moods

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vacation vibes are on point, and millions of her fans are keeping track of her activities thanks to her active social media presence.

Kareena Kapoor is currently on vacation with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. While the actress has remained tight-lipped about the location.

On Monday morning, Kareena took to Instagram to drop the many vacation moods. Sharing selfies, Kareena captioned it, “Mood 1” and “Mood 2”. However, it was baby Jeh photo that was super adorable. Jeh can be seen sitting in his chair with a cute little bib around his neck and playing with his toys, tagging it as “Forever mood”.

The magnificent and crystal pure blue sea may be observed in the backdrop. Kareena may be seen in her selfies wearing a black strapless bikini with her tanned skin showing.