Kate Hudson gets engaged to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

After several years of dating, Kate Hudson confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Monday night.

The 42-year-old actress was overjoyed as she snogged her partner and flaunted her diamond ring in a lovely Instagram post to share the news.

Kate exhibited her costly ring and appeared pleased as she got heated with her new fiancé. In the lovely photo.

On a hill overlooking the stormy sea, the joyful pair embraced each other and looked into each other’s eyes.

“Let’s go!” Hudson captioned the shot. She also included a slew of wedding-related emoticons in her confirmation message.

Fans and celebrity friends flocked to the comments section to wish the newly engaged pair well.

David Gardner, David Beckham’s pal and Liv Taylor’s partner, was also overjoyed to receive the happy news on his timeline.

“Congratulations!!!!” wrote the entertainment manager. In his greeting to Kate Hudson on her engagement to fiance Danny Fujikawa, he included a love-heart emoji.