Kate Middleton praises by netizens for her glamorous look at the premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 09:52 pm
Kate

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently stepped out to attend the premiere of No Time To Die with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall in London, donning all glittering gold Jenny Packham gown.

She has rocked the event with her glamorous look in this stunning attire.

In the premiere, Kate looks every bit the star while wearing a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. Complemented her look with elegant earrings from London-based company O’Nitaa and a neatly swept updo rounded out the Duchess’s look a look so nice, in fact, that star Daniel Craig told her, “You look jolly lovely!”

Have a look at her pictures from the premiere night!

Netizens on Twitter praise Duchess of Cambridge for her look which she elegantly adores for the premiere night.

