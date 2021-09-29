Kate Middleton praises by netizens for her glamorous look at the premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently stepped out to attend the premiere of No Time To Die with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall in London, donning all glittering gold Jenny Packham gown.

She has rocked the event with her glamorous look in this stunning attire.

In the premiere, Kate looks every bit the star while wearing a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. Complemented her look with elegant earrings from London-based company O’Nitaa and a neatly swept updo rounded out the Duchess’s look a look so nice, in fact, that star Daniel Craig told her, “You look jolly lovely!”

Have a look at her pictures from the premiere night!

Netizens on Twitter praise Duchess of Cambridge for her look which she elegantly adores for the premiere night.

THIS IS GONNA BE KATE MIDDLETON, THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE YEAR! (and y’all heard it here first) pic.twitter.com/3PlkAkw37v — 𝒜.🏹 (@acupofanna) September 28, 2021

Kate the Great! 😍 Another fantastic shot of Kate Middleton by @ChrisJack_Getty’s magic ✨ lens. (I'm making this MY Christmas card this year. 😂) pic.twitter.com/vzupoHNPXQ — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) September 28, 2021