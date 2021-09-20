Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of traveling with Tiger 3 team ‘Traveling in style’

Katrina Kaif is filming Tiger 3 with Salman Khan all over the world, and the ensemble is currently in Austria. On Monday, Katrina dropped a video featuring her and her team traveling to their shoot location.

Katrina Kaif and her crew were riding in a tour bus that gave them a great view of Austria’s natural splendor. Katrina shared the video on Instagram. “Travelling in style with these cuties,” and tagged her team. The video also featured a few glimpses of the stunning outdoors through the wide windows that the tour bus had.

She also posted a selfie of herself and her stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wearing olive green shirts together. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “Who can get enough of green continued…” The tour bus definitely looked comfy for the long ride.

Katrina also recently released an incredible exercise video from Austria, which left her admirers speechless. Katrina Kaif released a video on her Instagram Reels in which she can be seen doing heavy weight lifting, jumping jacks, squats, and even posing with her trainer.