Kim Kardashian is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian West, who has been named one of four inaugural hosts for Saturday Night Live, will entertain fans with her hosting abilities.

On October 9, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star will take on a new task, with Halsey as the musical guest.

Rami Malek will host the episode the week after Kim’s, with Young Thug as the musical guest.

Jason Sudeiki, who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, will take over as host with Brandi Carlile on October 23.

Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be hosting for the first time.

The show, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2021, will return to the US on October 2nd after a summer hiatus.

Saturday Night Live will be in its 47th season. The network has yet to reveal which cast members will return for this episode.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s estranged wife, shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” LOL, I’m hosting Saturday Night Live!!!!!”