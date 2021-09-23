Kim Kardashian is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 02:24 pm
Kim

Kim Kardashian West, who has been named one of four inaugural hosts for Saturday Night Live, will entertain fans with her hosting abilities.

On October 9, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star will take on a new task, with Halsey as the musical guest.

Rami Malek will host the episode the week after Kim’s, with Young Thug as the musical guest.

Jason Sudeiki, who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, will take over as host with Brandi Carlile on October 23.

Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be hosting for the first time.

The show, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2021, will return to the US on October 2nd after a summer hiatus.

Saturday Night Live will be in its 47th season. The network has yet to reveal which cast members will return for this episode.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s estranged wife, shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” LOL, I’m hosting Saturday Night Live!!!!!”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

40 seconds ago
'Charming Guy': Shamita Shetty remembers Sidharth Shukla in heartfelt note

Actress Shamita Shetty, after returning from Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her deepest...
34 mins ago
Short film review: The Black Hole

In a world where human wants everything instantly; from coffee to movies,...
1 hour ago
One Direction's Liam Payne has finally spoken out about speculations of a reunion

One Direction rumors have resurfaced, and Liam Payne has gone forward to...
2 hours ago
Actor Arjun Bijlani bags trophy after winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' 11

Popular Indian TV actor Arjun Bijlani bags the trophy after he was...
2 hours ago
Hira Mani shares a heartbreaking throwback clip in remembrance of her late father

Acclaimed actress Hina Mani has shared a heartbreaking clip in remembrance of...
3 hours ago
Muneeb Butt, Nida Yasir lash out at media portals for twisting their words

A recent viral video of actor Muneeb Butt is doing rounds all...