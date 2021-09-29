Kriti Sanon rocks a natural red look in a recent picture, Fans call her ‘Pretty Sanon’

Kriti Sanon is one of Cinema’s most attractive actresses. Her images frequently leave her fans gushing. Her stunning skin and natural beauty have long wowed her fans.

The actress, Kriti Sanon is currently preparing for her upcoming flicks. Many of her upcoming films, like Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush, have recently been announced. She was most recently seen in the film Mimi, which was distributed on a digital platform and earned positive reviews.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture with the caption ‘You talkin to me?’ along with eye, lips, and heart emojis. In the picture, she is seen wearing a red colour sweatshirt and kept her face free from makeup.

She hasn’t worn any eyeliner, mascara, or lipstick. Her hair is likewise parted in the front. In her natural attractiveness, she looks stunning. Fans began commenting and calling her gorgeous as soon as she submitted a photo.

One of the fans wrote, “Hey pretty Sanon.” Another wrote, “U are so beautiful mam.” However, many of her fans dropped heart emojis.